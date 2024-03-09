monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get monday.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNDY. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.64.

monday.com Trading Down 2.8 %

monday.com stock opened at $220.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,148.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.79. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.