monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in monday.com by 44.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in monday.com by 192.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in monday.com by 104.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.64.

monday.com Price Performance

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $220.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.79. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

