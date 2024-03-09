Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Arcellx Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Arcellx by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

