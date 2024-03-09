MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Trading Down 0%

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.29 and last traded at $24.29. 1,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Get MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32.

Institutional Trading of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.59% of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EMSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks. After excluding certain industries, the index selects stocks with higher ESG scores per MSCI and weights them by market cap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.