Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 10,093 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $659,577.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 872,527 shares in the company, valued at $57,019,639.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 15,085 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,000,889.75.

On Monday, January 22nd, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $318,467.40.

On Thursday, January 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,784 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $541,055.20.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $278,150.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $683,083.44.

On Friday, December 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,974 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $627,916.56.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $67.42 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

