Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 15,085 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 15,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,000,889.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 842,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,907,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,093 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $659,577.55.

On Monday, January 22nd, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $318,467.40.

On Thursday, January 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,784 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $541,055.20.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $278,150.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $683,083.44.

On Friday, December 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,974 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $627,916.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $67.42 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

