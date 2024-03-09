MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Position Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 1,239.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in MYR Group by 52.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYRG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $162.06 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

