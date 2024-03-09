National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383,700 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at $812,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 92.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 455.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 82,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 67,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 245,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

NSA stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.84.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

