Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,470 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 461,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

