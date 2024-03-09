Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $745,000 Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,945 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 11,176 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in SEA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,510,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $66,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,777 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,564,826 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $206,903,000 after buying an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,196,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,072,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $958,580,000 after buying an additional 1,300,852 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on SEA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

SE stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 240.50 and a beta of 1.50. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

