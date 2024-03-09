Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 17,321 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 300,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,111 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Read Our Latest Report on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.