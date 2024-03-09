Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases New Shares in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,621 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in AAON by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AAON by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $1,305,846.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,963.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,064 shares of company stock worth $4,572,247. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.92. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

