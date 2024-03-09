Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $59.72 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

