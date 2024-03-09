Needham & Company LLC Trims Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Target Price to $10.00

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 184.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBIO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.70. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

