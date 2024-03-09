Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) were down 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 313,436 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 209,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Nextech3D.AI from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.
