NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NEP opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $66.52.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $144,506,000 after buying an additional 774,665 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,910,977 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $118,933,000 after buying an additional 327,641 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 648,775 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.