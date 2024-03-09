NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:NL opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a market cap of $276.87 million, a P/E ratio of -141.71 and a beta of 0.63. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in NL Industries by 63.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 88.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 128.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 57.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

