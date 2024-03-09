NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stake Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NMI were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Norges Bank bought a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $18,362,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NMI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,171,000 after buying an additional 417,095 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NMI by 333.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 457,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after buying an additional 351,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 20.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,089,000 after buying an additional 271,396 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,034. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $29.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. NMI’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

