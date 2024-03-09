Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $25,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 156.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 48,062 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 27.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 94.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 305,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $76.59 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.98 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.12.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

