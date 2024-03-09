Northern Trust Corp Has $26.11 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 680,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $26,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,256,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,166,000 after acquiring an additional 91,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,312,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $262.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ABCB. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

