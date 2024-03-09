Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $25,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $424,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $5,509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 90.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,935 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 22.4% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $156.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $159.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.37.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on H. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,472,972 over the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

