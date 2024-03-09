Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $26,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 350.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 107.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after acquiring an additional 342,539 shares in the last quarter.
Boot Barn Stock Performance
Shares of BOOT stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.20. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $104.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
