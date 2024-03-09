Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $26,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 350.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 107.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after acquiring an additional 342,539 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.20. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.