Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $26,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PIPR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $191.98 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $120.97 and a 1-year high of $196.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.22.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total value of $914,502.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.72, for a total transaction of $914,502.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,678 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,513. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

