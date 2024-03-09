Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $24,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,150,000 after purchasing an additional 71,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,504,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PENN. TheStreet downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.06. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

