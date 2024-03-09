Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 17,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 33,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It operates short haul point to point domestic and cross border flights services. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 70 aircrafts.

