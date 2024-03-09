Numis Securities Upgrades Man Group (LON:EMG) to “Buy”

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Numis Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 315 ($4.00) price target on the investment management company’s stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s current price.

Get Man Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Man Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 323 ($4.10) to GBX 318 ($4.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 297.67 ($3.78).

View Our Latest Stock Report on Man Group

Man Group Stock Up 0.2 %

About Man Group

Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 250 ($3.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 288.73 ($3.66). The firm has a market cap of £3 billion, a PE ratio of 1,041.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 233.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 223.55.

(Get Free Report)

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.