Numis Securities Upgrades Man Group (LON:EMG) to “Buy”

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Numis Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 315 ($4.00) price target on the investment management company’s stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Man Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 323 ($4.10) to GBX 318 ($4.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 297.67 ($3.78).
Man Group Stock Up 0.2 %
About Man Group
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
