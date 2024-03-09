O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,757,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $857,583,000 after acquiring an additional 472,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $603,625,000 after acquiring an additional 258,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,338,000 after acquiring an additional 415,512 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,489,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $173,336,000 after acquiring an additional 696,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

BEN opened at $28.05 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

