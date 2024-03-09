O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $59.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRBR. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

