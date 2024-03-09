O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $42,934,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 36.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after acquiring an additional 810,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 114.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 537,886 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TENB. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,285 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

