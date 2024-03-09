O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Get Trimble alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,254,000 after acquiring an additional 176,139 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Trimble by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,560,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,067,000 after acquiring an additional 150,125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $4,647,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after buying an additional 229,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Up 0.9 %

TRMB opened at $63.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,499 shares of company stock valued at $638,060 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.