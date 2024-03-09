O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,143 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE TRU opened at $80.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

