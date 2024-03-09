O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,253 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 104.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 42.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers
In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $219,594.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,716.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $498,157.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,062.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $219,594.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,716.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cohen & Steers Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.52. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.45.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.
Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.
Cohen & Steers Company Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
