O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lantheus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 97.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 115.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

