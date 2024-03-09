OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

OGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

