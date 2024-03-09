Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,570 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ONB stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

