O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,056.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5 %

ORLY opened at $1,084.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,023.51 and its 200-day moving average is $972.01. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $795.74 and a twelve month high of $1,098.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

