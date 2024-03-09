Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Shares Up 4.1%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 83,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 41,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

Orezone Gold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

