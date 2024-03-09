Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,081 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after purchasing an additional 536,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,044,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,461,000 after acquiring an additional 214,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,682 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,106,000 after acquiring an additional 436,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,186,000 after buying an additional 143,107 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

