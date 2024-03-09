Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Price Performance
Organovo stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $10.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.90. Organovo has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.33.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 182.88% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Further Reading
