Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $10.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.90. Organovo has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 182.88% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Organovo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 73,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Organovo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Organovo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

