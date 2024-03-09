Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

ORN opened at $8.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $275.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Orion Group news, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Orion Group news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,861.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis J. Boone acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $156,340 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Orion Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,530,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,778 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter worth about $2,305,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter worth about $640,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Orion Group by 125.7% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 364,680 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

