Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Orion Group Stock Up 13.5 %
ORN opened at $8.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $275.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Orion Group news, CEO Travis J. Boone purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Orion Group news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $55,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,861.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis J. Boone acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,924.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,430 shares of company stock valued at $156,340 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Orion Group Company Profile
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.