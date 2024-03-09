Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 111,162 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at $108,000. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on OR shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.0444 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -94.74%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.