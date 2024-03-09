Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $70.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 731.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 54,949 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 52.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth approximately $991,000.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.