Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Parallel Mining Corp. (CVE:PAL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 180,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 41,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Parallel Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.
About Parallel Mining
Parallel Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, exploits, and evaluates base and precious metal properties in Canada and Africa. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mane II gold property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in the Kaya-Goren greenstone belt in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.
