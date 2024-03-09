Paul A. Uhlman Sells 13,820 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FHI opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 368.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 277,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 218,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,470,000 after purchasing an additional 562,232 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth about $1,016,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 111.7% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

