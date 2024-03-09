Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

