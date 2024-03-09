PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $41.97.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $37,665,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $38,350,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 830,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after acquiring an additional 610,447 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $14,689,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

