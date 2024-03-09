Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $175.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.