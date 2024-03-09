Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Acumen Capital

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

TSE:PBL opened at C$36.60 on Thursday. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of C$20.35 and a twelve month high of C$37.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.58. The firm has a market cap of C$986.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

