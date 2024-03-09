Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Position Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Popular were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after buying an additional 816,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Popular by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,382,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,579,000 after purchasing an additional 786,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Popular by 474.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,772,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Popular by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,527,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,812,000 after purchasing an additional 167,707 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPOP stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.81. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $89.70.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

