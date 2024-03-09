Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.24 and last traded at $29.27. Approximately 22,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 32,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

